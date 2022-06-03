An African first as International Flight Inspection Symposium lands in Durban

Space science, drones, emerging aviation tech and much more is on the menu as the International Flight Inspection Symposium (IFIS) 2022 lands at the Durban International Convention Centre from June 20-24.

Hosted by the SA Civil Aviation Authority in collaboration with International Committee for Airspace Standards and Calibration, this year marks the first time in this biennial event’s history that it will be held on African soil.

More than 300 delegates from public and private institutions around the world will gather in KwaZulu-Natal to exchange information on the technologies and environmental issues that affect global flight inspection operations. This includes representatives from navigation service providers, aviation authorities, privately owned aviation-related companies and airport companies.