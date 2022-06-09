Alexforbes: Building an inclusive future through insight, advice and impact
As SA’s largest employee benefit and healthcare consultant, the company has unique access to a wealth of data to assist clients
Alexforbes has started an exciting journey to build a future for clients that delivers growth, inclusivity and sustainability. The company is able to do so through its purpose of pioneering insights to deliver advice and solutions that have an impact on people’s lives.
This means orientating actions, decisions and intent to build a future that we can all connect with.
Insight
Alexforbes’s ambition to pioneer insights is driven by the conviction that knowledge is power. As SA’s largest employee benefit and healthcare consultant, retirement fund administrator and investments multi-manager, the company has unique access to a wealth of data.
In pioneering insights, Alexforbes hopes to empower decision-making for clients that will affect their tomorrows. It is through this lens that the company wants to educate, inform and enable better choices to be made by a range of stakeholders.
Advice
High-quality advice leads to better decisions. The insights Alexforbes generates inform the advice frameworks implemented across its consulting platforms. Given the breadth of the company’s consulting footprint across retirement, healthcare and investments, Alexforbes has the responsibility to ensure the advice provided is of the highest quality and differentiated from competitors.
The market is characterised by a constantly increasing flow of information, new regulation and often-conflicting opinions and beliefs. The company's ability to cut through complexity in providing expert independent advice helps clients to simplify their decision-making and gain confidence in the paths chosen.
Alexforbes is committed to connecting with customers and making a positive impact on their lives through insight, advice and solutions.
Solutions
Alexforbes has the capacity to build a future that delivers growth, inclusivity and sustainability based on its ability to implement the best-advice frameworks.
Alexforbes solutions are built on platforms using a best-in-class philosophy, where the company monitors and evaluates third-party service providers to ensure the solutions delivered to clients match the best-advice mandate. Whether in the context of investments, healthcare, insurance or wealth, Alexforbes can switch service providers in or out of their solutions, based on their ability to best serve clients’ needs.
Impact
With effective execution, the company has reduced levels of financial stress among clients, produced better retirement outcomes, improved health and made a positive impact on society and the environment.
The company encourages clients to feel in control, confident and secure in their financial journeys by making it easy for them to succeed.
As the largest investments multi-manager in SA, Alexforbes is in a position to amplify its impact on people’s lives beyond their financial circumstances. The financial services company is able to influence and transform the asset management industry by setting demonstrable and pragmatic environmental, social and corporate governance requirements for asset managers — with a view to enabling greater sustainability.
As a purpose-driven organisation, Alexforbes is committed to connecting with customers and making a positive impact on their lives through insight, advice and solutions.
This article was paid for by Alexforbes.