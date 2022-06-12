×

Business Times

Newsmaker

Let private sector help get SA into gear, says Juanita Maree

The CEO of the SA Association of Freight Forwarders says the supply chain is in meltdown due to ideology — and collusion between truck hijackers, police and other officials doesn’t help

12 June 2022 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, says truck hijackings are helping to tear the heart out of the country's supply chain, and far from stopping them the authorities seem to be colluding with the perpetrators...

