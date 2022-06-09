Strikes, labour shortages leave Europe's airports in chaos
Airlines forced to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period
12 June 2022 - 00:00
The long-awaited post-lockdown travel boom is rapidly turning into a bust for holidaymakers as Europe’s aviation industry struggles to overcome crippling staff shortages and labour strife, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.