×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

Fed’s big rate hike could help tame SA inflation

Prices of imported goods are likely to decline as central banks around the world get tough on inflation, offering stretched South African consumers some hope

19 June 2022 - 00:04 By Nick Wilson and Thabiso Mochiko

While fears abound that the US Federal Reserve’s big rate hike this week could herald a recession for the world’s biggest economy and spill over to the rest of the globe, it could also bring some relief to SA’s inflation-battered consumers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alexforbes: Building an inclusive future through insight, advice and impact Business Times
  2. Unions accept deal to end strike at Sibanye Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. NEWSMAKER | Agri SA boss Jaco Minnaar: SA farmers quitting because of policy ... Business Times
  5. One in five SA businesses still have no women at all in senior positions Business Times

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...