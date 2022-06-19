Newsmaker

State must do more to help black women in rural areas, says Gloria Serobe

The co-founder and CEO of Wiphold says B-BBEE efforts so far are failing to have much impact on the livelihoods of these women

Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of women's investment group Wiphold, says a patriarchal culture, dysfunctional municipalities, red tape and lack of security of tenure are hindering the empowerment of black women and crippling rural development...