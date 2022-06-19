Newsmaker
State must do more to help black women in rural areas, says Gloria Serobe
The co-founder and CEO of Wiphold says B-BBEE efforts so far are failing to have much impact on the livelihoods of these women
19 June 2022 - 00:00
Gloria Serobe, co-founder and CEO of women's investment group Wiphold, says a patriarchal culture, dysfunctional municipalities, red tape and lack of security of tenure are hindering the empowerment of black women and crippling rural development...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.