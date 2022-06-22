WEBINAR | How to use data and analytics to boost your brand’s impact
This Sunday Times GenNext event, in partnership with the Gautrain, will focus on the importance of using strategic insights to drive your youth marketing strategy
Finding out what will appeal to and excite today's youth is no longer the “guessing game” it once was. Thanks to data and analytics, marketers now have the opportunity to know more about their target audiences than ever before.
Join future-forward brand, the Gautrain, and Sunday Times GenNext, for an insightful webinar on the importance of incorporating data and analytics into your company's marketing strategy.
During this virtual panel discussion, experts will reveal how marketers can use the wealth of information that data and analytics places at their fingertips to craft campaigns that'll not only successfully appeal to the youth, but make a lasting impact on them.
Moderated by radio personality Bunny Majaja, the panel will include:
- Tshepo Kgobe, COO at Gautrain Management Agency;
- Refilwe Maluleke, chief strategy officer at TBWA\SA and MD at Yellowwood; and
- Zuko Mdwaba, area vice-president and country leader at Salesforce SA.
Event details:
- Date: Thursday, June 30
- Time: 1pm — 2pm
- Location: Online
Click here to register for this virtual event.
About Sunday Times GenNext
The Sunday Times GenNext event, now in its 18th year, is the country’s leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour event.
The highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext 2022 Awards, during which SA’s coolest brands will be announced and celebrated, will be held on September 16 during a hybrid event.
In an interactive showcase on September 15, 300 young people will gather to engage with brands through displays, activations and competitions at the Empire Conference & Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg. Should you be interested in showcasing your brand at this event, email Cortney Hoyland at hoylandc@arena.africa
Sunday Times GenNext would not be possible without the brand's valued partners: the Gautrain Management Agency, Brand SA, Pin Pop and Cliff Central.