Business Times

PODCAST | Programmable Banking set to change the financial space

Listen to part 4 of the Investec Business Made Human podcast hosted by Business Day columnist Michael Avery

27 June 2022 - 08:25
Sponsored
Programmable Banking gives you the power to customise your banking experience. Picture: 123RF/ismagilov
Programmable Banking gives you the power to customise your banking experience. Picture: 123RF/ismagilov

In a rapidly evolving digital era characterised by technology-led innovation and growing demand for hyper-personalisation and customisation, tech-savvy end users and early adopters want more control over their digital experiences. 

However, the traditional financial services industry lags behind other sectors in creating opportunities for clients to programme their own banking experience. 

In a local industry first, Investec recently launched Programmable Banking for business and private banking clients, offering customers access to their banking and transaction data and the power to craft individualised banking services.

In this episode of the Investec Business Made Human podcast, hosted by Business Day columnist Michael Avery, Devina Maharaj, programme head of Investec Business Online and API Banking, and Neil Withers, also part of Investec’s API team, explain how Programmable Banking works and why it’s set to change the financial space.

They also reveal why Investec is targeting IT professionals as a new client segment.

This article was paid for by Investec.

