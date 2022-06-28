×

Business Times

FREE TO READ | The age of the agency

The Media's agency issue explores the topics and opportunities in this arena to deliver insights into the current state of play and what the future holds

28 June 2022 - 13:35
Experts predict a lot of change in the agency space in the future.
Image: The Media/123RF/antonsamsonov

The latest Agency Scope 2021/2022 report believes SA's creative agencies are encroaching on media agency spaces. Many now offer more media services. Marketers, meanwhile, are edging towards demanding integrated services. The report also forecasts digital spend is set to surpass 37%.

The year also opened with a renewed focus on the issue of transformation in the media sector. The Media Advertising and Communications (MAC) Charter is back at the head of the queue, and government has created a MAC Council to make sure it stays there. But transformation is so much more complex than a government-mandated, tick-the-box exercise.

In our first edition dedicated to agencies — creative, media, communications, experiential and more — The Media magazine explores the issues and opportunities in the agency arena to give our readers insight into the current outlook, and how industry experts believe the space will change over the next few years.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

