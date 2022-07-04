×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

FREE TO READ | Tourism reawakening turns spotlight on wine farms, craft drinks

Made in SA magazine also takes a look at talented South Africans who have made it big on the global stage, and talk to successful local manufacturers across a range of industries

04 July 2022 - 09:08
Food, drink, music and products are explored in this edition of Made in SA.
Food, drink, music and products are explored in this edition of Made in SA.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In this issue of Made in SA we take a look at talented South Africans who have made it big on the global stage. And as the worst of the pandemic recedes, so our tourist venues are reopening, and nothing says “South Africa” quite like a wine route. In this issue, we meander through the various wine farms and tipples along the popular Route 62, and investigate the country’s best craft drinks.

We also talk to successful local manufacturers across a range of industries, as well as some black-owned businesses developing products specifically for the local market, including indigenous toys, books and appliances.

It would not be a true Made in SA publication without exploring the heritage and origins of some of our nation’s most popular and unique dishes now enjoyed around the world. Ultimately, whether it is food, drink, music or product development, when it is made in SA, it is just so much better.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

READ A PREVIOUS EDITION:

FREE TO READ | Turning the spotlight on local innovations

Turning the spotlight on local innovations that compete with the best in the world
Business Times
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. NPA seeks permission to sell multi-billion Optimum coal mine Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘Construction mafia a law unto themselves,’ says BCCEI’s Lindie ... Business
  3. Medshield AGM reveals scheme is well-positioned to care for members Business Times
  4. SMEs stagger under Eskom blow Business
  5. Bean a long time coming — beef over plant-based ‘meat’ hots up Business

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths