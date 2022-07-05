FREE TO READ | Manufacturing sees some pockets of improvement

Despite the challenges being faced by the manufacturing sector, Absa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reached a record month-on-month level in March (before the floods), indicating that manufacturing sentiment was buoyant. That same month, new car sales reached their highest level since the onset of the pandemic, and the outlook seems tentatively positive for one of the country’s largest manufacturing sectors.

Looking beyond recovery towards growth, on the other hand, local manufacturers urgently need to invest wisely in fourth industrial revolution technologies if they want to remain innovative and competitive on the global market. Innovation is a key pillar of PepsiCo’s Kgodiso Development Fund, which is profiled on page 30 below, and is also needed in the steel sector, prompting the Industrial Development Corporation to create a R1.5bn downstream development fund to enable growth, competitiveness and greater efficiencies.

Considering the key role that getting those metals out of the ground plays in our economy, we also look at the role of chemical manufacturers in the mining sector. Finally, with the increased focus on health and safety brought about by Covid-19, we examine where SA stands in terms of safety, health, environment and quality compliance. After all, you can’t navigate the long and bumpy road to recovery without safe, healthy people at the wheel.

