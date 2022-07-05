Bitcoin’s first African adopter plans its own digital currency
10 July 2022 - 00:00
The Central African Republic (CAR), which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in April, is poised to roll out its own digital currency as part of a plan to develop its financial industry, according to the country’s leader...
