Massacre still haunts the people of Marikana 10 years after the tragedy
Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
17 July 2022 - 00:03
Cattle and goats graze near the infamous koppie where 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police during a strike for higher wages at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in August 2012. On the eve of its 10th anniversary, the tragedy — which made global headlines — remains etched in memory, a black mark on labour relations in post-apartheid SA...
Massacre still haunts the people of Marikana 10 years after the tragedy
Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Cattle and goats graze near the infamous koppie where 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police during a strike for higher wages at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in August 2012. On the eve of its 10th anniversary, the tragedy — which made global headlines — remains etched in memory, a black mark on labour relations in post-apartheid SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos