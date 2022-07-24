House sales surge, but economy weighs on prices
Economists say house prices will, after inflation is taken into account, probably decrease over the next few years
24 July 2022 - 00:00
Semigration, emigration, work-from-home and finances are among the reasons behind a surge of activity in the residential property market that has seen some estate agencies reporting record sales in the past 18 months. ..
