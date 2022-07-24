×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

House sales surge, but economy weighs on prices

Economists say house prices will, after inflation is taken into account, probably decrease over the next few years

24 July 2022 - 00:00
Nick Wilson Senior reporter

Semigration, emigration, work-from-home and finances are among the reasons behind a surge of activity in the residential property market that has seen some estate agencies reporting record sales in the past 18 months. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Fuel prices and flight shortages preventing pre-Covid full house at SA hotels News
  2. Homeless invade historic Cape Town homes worth millions News
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel

Most read

  1. ‘Economic madness’ to hike borrowing costs, experts warn Business Times
  2. Activist investors urge Tongaat to speed up restructuring plan Business
  3. Independent management, co-operation will see Africa’s airlines take off, says ... Business
  4. Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal Business
  5. Black industrialists scheme is not a get-rich-quick trick: Ebrahim Patel Business

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines