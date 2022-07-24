Tax hikes the only way to fund a basic income grant, report says
These would need to be broad-based and paid by middle, lower-middle classes
24 July 2022 - 00:00 By Staff Reporter
Raising tax is the only theoretically viable way to fund a basic income grant (BIG) as alternatives, including cutting other expenditure and issuing more debt, are unviable, according to an Intellidex report released on Friday...
Raising tax is the only theoretically viable way to fund a basic income grant (BIG) as alternatives, including cutting other expenditure and issuing more debt, are unviable, according to an Intellidex report released on Friday...
