Experts discuss opportunities in oil and gas industries and SA’s approach to climate change

SA needs to “own” its drive for energy security as it seeks to ensure environmental sustainability. That is according to Prof Lwazi Ngubevana, director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School.

Ngubevana was one of several experts who spoke during a digital dialogue on July 15 that unpacked how SA’s climate change commitments translate to energy policy. This event — watch the recording below — was hosted by the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE), department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) and the Petroleum Agency SA (Pasa).

Ngubevana told attendees that SA and the rest of the continent needs country-specific solutions to energy challenges, instead of following internal trends.

“A just transition for me is based on innovation and ownership models,” he said. “We need to set the agenda — how and when we transition to renewables — with our own policies. We need to own our resources.”