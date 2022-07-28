US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By Reade Pickert
The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing...
US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears
The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos