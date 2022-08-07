Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe
Company will produce 100MW of solar energy for Zimbabwe’s national grid
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solar power plant...
Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solar power plant...
