Take control of your financial future: attend the #JSESheInvestS2022 event

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, the JSE will be hosting the fifth annual #JSESheInvests conference on August 13. The event aims to empower women with financial knowledge and motivate them to persevere with their financial plans during these challenging economic times.

The event comes at a time when most households are experiencing financial distress due to soaring inflation and interest rates. The main driver is fuel price inflation, which the SA Reserve Bank forecasts will climb by 31.2% by the end of this year, while food price inflation is expected to rise by 6.6%.

As most women make financial decisions in their households, speakers at the #JSESheInvests2022 conference will share information on how to cope with the current financial climate by avoiding unnecessary spending and servicing their current debt quickly.

“Sticking to one’s financial goals and delaying breaking the nest egg for as long as possible is beneficial in the long term,” says Vuyo Lee, director of marketing and corporate affairs at the JSE.

The prevailing economic situation is a reminder of the need to always save for that rainy day or invest for the long-term growth of capital. Many individual investors are finding the stock market as a suitable avenue for their medium to long-term financial goals. Index investing through instruments such as exchange traded funds (ETFs), where the goal is simply to match the market’s performance, is a cheaper and less complex investment instrument.