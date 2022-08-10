Take control of your financial future: attend the #JSESheInvestS2022 event
This hybrid event on August 13 aims to empower women with financial knowledge. Register now
As the country celebrates Women’s Month, the JSE will be hosting the fifth annual #JSESheInvests conference on August 13. The event aims to empower women with financial knowledge and motivate them to persevere with their financial plans during these challenging economic times.
The event comes at a time when most households are experiencing financial distress due to soaring inflation and interest rates. The main driver is fuel price inflation, which the SA Reserve Bank forecasts will climb by 31.2% by the end of this year, while food price inflation is expected to rise by 6.6%.
As most women make financial decisions in their households, speakers at the #JSESheInvests2022 conference will share information on how to cope with the current financial climate by avoiding unnecessary spending and servicing their current debt quickly.
“Sticking to one’s financial goals and delaying breaking the nest egg for as long as possible is beneficial in the long term,” says Vuyo Lee, director of marketing and corporate affairs at the JSE.
The prevailing economic situation is a reminder of the need to always save for that rainy day or invest for the long-term growth of capital. Many individual investors are finding the stock market as a suitable avenue for their medium to long-term financial goals. Index investing through instruments such as exchange traded funds (ETFs), where the goal is simply to match the market’s performance, is a cheaper and less complex investment instrument.
Our aim with the #JSESheInvests initiative is to ensure women walk away with confidence and enthusiasm where financial decisions are concernedVuyo Lee, director of marketing and corporate affairs at the JSE
Discussions at this year’s #JSESheInvests will provide more insight about these investment opportunities. There will also be talks on topics such as how to reach financial independence, trading strategies to achieve one’s goals, understanding cryptocurrencies, and other practical ways for women to take charge of their financial futures.
“Our aim with the #JSESheInvests initiative is to ensure women walk away with confidence and enthusiasm where financial decisions are concerned,” says Lee.
This year’s theme of “Fearlessly owning the markets” is befitting as it seeks to encourage women and provide them with tools and knowledge to forge their way to financial independence. “The #JSESheInvests caters for all women across different age groups and economic classes. The topics are geared to help women start, continue or elevate their investment journeys,” says Lee.
The event promises an impressive list of speakers including Mbali Nwoko, a multi-award-winning farmer, entrepreneur, columnist and podcaster; financial experts such as Nerina Visser, director and co-owner at etfSA; Erica Bruce, executive director and stockbroker in control at Navigare; and Jessica Maluleke from Easy Equities, among others.
Women who want to attain financial independence and build prosperity for themselves and future generations are encouraged to attend this hybrid event as the speakers will share invaluable information in an informal and entertaining format.
Event details:
- Date: Saturday, August 13 2022
- Time: 8.30am — 2.30pm
- Venue: JSE, One Exchange Square, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton — or online
- Tickets: R150 for those who want to attend the event in person (no on-site tickets will be available). The event is free for online attendees.
Click here to register to attend this event in person.
Click here to register to attend virtually.
This article was paid for by the JSE.