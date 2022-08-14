US consumer prices unchanged as cost of fuel falls
14 August 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of fuel, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years...
US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of fuel, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years...
