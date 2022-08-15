FNB named SA's most valuable financial services brand — again

“This honour validates our efforts to help customers through our trusted digital platform with superior interfaces. We continue to invest in our enterprise-wide platform, which enables customers to perform most functions digitally,” he adds.

“We’re also pleased to see our zero-rated FNB app continuing to attract millions of customers who use it to access both financial and lifestyle services.”

“As a brand of #TheChangeables, we understand the importance of brand agility, relevance and evolution in our quest to continue meeting the needs of our customers,” says FNB's chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe.

“Our platform strategy enables us to support our retail and commercial customers through assisted and unassisted interactions via interfaces such as Points of Presence, the FNB app, online and cellphone banking.”

As part of its ever-growing list of accolades, FNB recently received recognition for its digital prowess when its eBucks Rewards programme won the Best Use of Technology category at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards. FNB Connect was also named the Digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) of the Year at the global MVNO Awards.

This article was paid for by FNB.