What effect will the proposed 'two pot' reform have on SA's pension crisis?

With so many respondents indicating that they are likely to take advantage of the early access to funds, the big question surrounding the proposed retirement reform bill is whether this savings figure will improve or reduce even further if the proposed regulations come into effect.

Can short-term access encourage long-term saving?

“While at first it might seem counterintuitive to make it easier for the public to access their retirement savings, it might have a positive impact in the long run,” says Shakira Bodasing, a senior legal adviser at Old Mutual.

“The reality is that so many South Africans are struggling to make ends meet, especially after Covid-19. They are resigning from their jobs so they can access their retirement savings early to cover outstanding debts such as home loans and car finance, keep policies up to date, or cater for day-to-day living expenses. This has a double-negative effect, because not only does it wipe out their retirement savings, but now they are also unemployed with only the short-term relief of their early retirement withdrawal to rely on.”

Once the two-pot system comes into effect, South Africans will not have to go to these extremes if faced with an emergency. They can start or continue to save for retirement, knowing they have access to a portion of their retirement savings if needed.

That’s what the government is hoping for, but it is a slippery slope.

“With retirement savings already so low, it’s vital that people keep their long-term financial goals in mind. Having easier access to your retirement savings should not be viewed as a backup plan, but rather a ‘last resort’ for desperate times,” says Bodasing.