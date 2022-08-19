WEBINAR | How to unlock wealth and economic empowerment as a woman

While facing the burden of big responsibilities and significant social pressures, women are still finding ways to take control of their finances and manage their money well.

With the steep rise in inflation, however, it has become increasingly challenging to navigate and lead a balanced life with only one stream of income in a household.

That’s why it’s important for women to improve their money-related choices, learn how to approach money conversations, unlock wealth, and bring economic empowerment to themselves and others.

Register for the Women's Month edition of the Nedbank Family Table webinar, in partnership with the Sunday Times, where industry experts will tackle money lessons and investing.

Award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi will moderate the dialogue where professional leaders, executives and emerging entrepreneurs, including women and young people, will weigh in on money matters.

The discussion will not only be on determining women’s roles and experiences in society, but will also provide thought-provoking awareness on how to unlock new financial opportunities through Nedbank — which offers women and young people support beyond banking services.

The panel of speakers will include:

Buli Ndlovu, Executive head: Retail and business banking marketing, Nedbank

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, August 24 2022

Time: 10am-11.30am

Location: Online

