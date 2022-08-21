Absa unveils bold green energy financing plans
The bank is confident its funding of renewable energy projects, currently at R23bn, will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030
21 August 2022 - 00:04
Absa, SA’s third-largest bank by market capitalisation, has ambitious renewable energy financing targets for the next eight years, and is confident its funding of these projects will double as a total percentage of group loans by 2030...
