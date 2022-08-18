Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Low De Wei and Lily Nonomiya
A campaign by Japan’s tax agency to prop up alcohol revenue by encouraging young people to drink more has met fierce backlash on social media, with users criticising the taxman for dictating people’s lifestyle choices...
