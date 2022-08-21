Sex scandal critical for Enoch Godongwana
Finance minister insists he will not leave his post
21 August 2022 - 00:05
Some economists say it would not be a big loss if finance minister Enoch Godongwana were to leave because of the sex scandal involving a masseuse at a luxury hotel in the Kruger National Park. The scandal comes at a critical time for him as he prepares to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in October...
Sex scandal critical for Enoch Godongwana
Finance minister insists he will not leave his post
Some economists say it would not be a big loss if finance minister Enoch Godongwana were to leave because of the sex scandal involving a masseuse at a luxury hotel in the Kruger National Park. The scandal comes at a critical time for him as he prepares to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in October...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos