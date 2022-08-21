Curro cashes in as state schools decline
Parents cut spending on cars and holidays to send children to private schools
21 August 2022 - 00:02
Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed private school group, is cashing in on the deterioration of state schools as parents make lifestyle changes and downgrade luxury cars or forego holidays so they can send their children to private schools. ..
Curro cashes in as state schools decline
Parents cut spending on cars and holidays to send children to private schools
Curro Holdings, the JSE-listed private school group, is cashing in on the deterioration of state schools as parents make lifestyle changes and downgrade luxury cars or forego holidays so they can send their children to private schools. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos