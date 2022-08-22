WEBINAR | Discussion on sustainable development of oil, gas projects in SA

SA’s legal framework and how it enables the coexistence of marine life alongside upstream oil and gas activities will be at the centre of discussions at a high-level summit in Cape Town on August 25.

Hosted by the mineral resources and energy department, the forestry, fisheries and environment department and the Petroleum Agency SA (Pasa), the event is part of a series, which will culminate in a colloquium to be held jointly by the two departments. It follows another pre-colloquium dialogue held in Johannesburg in July discussing topics related to the environmental impact of upstream oil and gas activities.

Experts from SA and abroad will form part of the August 25 pre-colloquium event including oil and gas sector legal specialist Megan Rodgers from Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr and Abongile Ngqongwa, deputy director: small-scale fisheries management at the forestry, fisheries and environment department, and Pedro Garcia, SA United Fishing Front chairman.

A case study on the effect of marine seismic surveys on the movement, abundance and community structure of groundfish in the North West Shelf of Australia will be presented. This study will provide practical experiences of the coexistence of the two industries in pursuit of the economic development of Australia.

In SA, seismic surveys have been met with resistance from environmental activists who have mounted legal challenges around the consultation processes and the negative effect on marine life.

Pasa chief operating officer Bongani Sayidini said during the July discussion that SA's energy security challenges could be addressed if the country’s significant indigenous reserves were embraced and optimally used. He said there was no proof that seismic surveys had damaged marine life and that legal challenges continue to deter investors, including an investment of up to R1bn.

Pasa estimates that there are potentially 27-billion barrels of oil and 60-trillion cubic feet of gas reserves offshore.

The pre-colloquium events provide a platform for stakeholders to clarify misinformation and assure one other of the world-proven techniques used to ensure the coexistence of the two industries.

The events will help frame a consistent policy on protecting the environment for future generations against sustainable economic development, such as government exploration of developing local hydrocarbons to mitigate rising inflation due to high fuel prices, and the continued blackouts that, in 2019, cost the economy between R59bn and R118bn.

As a result, SA is exploring effective and environmentally sensitive ways to develop local oil and gas opportunities.

