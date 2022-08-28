SA should cut corporate tax, keep Covid relief grant, says OECD
28 August 2022 - 00:02 By Reuters
SA should cut corporate tax, raise VAT and maintain Covid-19 relief grants, while ensuring the poorest are not worse off, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report this week...
