Book Extract
How Koos Bekker amassed one of the largest fortunes in SA
In his book 'Koos Bekker's Billions', author TJ Strydom tells the story behind the former CEO of Naspers' investment in little-known Chinese firm Tencent
04 September 2022 - 00:00 By TJ Strydom
“If you look at the long-term future, 10 years from now, I think e-commerce will be by far our biggest unit,” he said in 2012. With five years of good growth, he believed the likes of OLX, Ibibo and Allegro could "(take) over from pay-TV and maybe even from the listed investments”...
Book Extract
How Koos Bekker amassed one of the largest fortunes in SA
In his book 'Koos Bekker's Billions', author TJ Strydom tells the story behind the former CEO of Naspers' investment in little-known Chinese firm Tencent
“If you look at the long-term future, 10 years from now, I think e-commerce will be by far our biggest unit,” he said in 2012. With five years of good growth, he believed the likes of OLX, Ibibo and Allegro could "(take) over from pay-TV and maybe even from the listed investments”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos