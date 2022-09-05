Sanlam Investments at the forefront of sustainable investing in SA

The sustainability of SA is dependent on addressing transformation in its broadest sense. The recent Sanlam Gauge shows SA Inc’s progress has stalled when it comes to the country’s collective contribution level, tracked over the past 10 years. In addition, evidence suggests SA lags when it comes to sustained environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration.

According to PwC, 80% of SA organisations have yet to make a net-zero commitment. Furthermore, research by University of Oxford shows a direct correlation between the corporate sector’s ESG performance and a country’s living standard. Sustainable investing could play a pivotal role in incentivising greater commitment to transformation, to move the nation forward.

Recognising its role in driving a nationwide sustainability agenda, Sanlam Investments has reconfigured its model to be purpose-led, with the mission to become Africa’s pre-eminent sustainable investment house.

Asset managers are custodians of considerable capital, which gives them significant power to influence decisions that support transformation and financial inclusion. Nersan Naidoo, CEO of Sanlam Investments, says the group is focused on fostering a more inclusive and accessible future for all.

Sustainable investing to move the needle for SA Inc

“Sanlam Investments is now a black-owned asset manager, which is a vital step towards our mission to help transform the asset management industry. The advancement of BBBEE in our country is a fundamental part of what we believe comprises a complete sustainable investing framework.

“It speaks directly to the need for addressing societal fractures and widening wealth and income inequalities. BBBEE addresses a massive part of the ‘S’ in ESG. For too long, corporate SA’s focus has been on short-term gains rather than long-term sustainability. Sanlam Investments is in the business of garnering robust financial returns — and long-term positive social impact.”