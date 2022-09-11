Ukraine’s Zelenskiy rings NYSE bell, seeks $400bn in foreign investment
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week as his country appealed for billions of dollars in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy rings NYSE bell, seeks $400bn in foreign investment
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week as his country appealed for billions of dollars in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos