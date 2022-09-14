How to watch the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Now in its 18th year, the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA's youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.

In a country where nearly a third of the population is under 18, understanding the consumer aspirations of this increasingly active demographic is important for anyone looking to position a brand or service to this group who, in a few years, will become income earners and spenders.

The results of this survey also determine the winners of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. This highly anticipated event will announce and celebrate SA’s coolest brands across various consumer, celebrity and product sectors.

This year's awards ceremony will be a hybrid affair starting at 6.30pm on September 15; watch a livestream of the event below.