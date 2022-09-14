×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

How to watch the 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Which brands do SA's youth most want to own? Tune in to the livestream of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards on Thursday, September 15, at 6.30pm to find out

14 September 2022 - 16:22
Sponsored
Since 2004, the Sunday Time GenNext survey has provided comprehensive insight into which brands are a hit with SA’s youth.
Since 2004, the Sunday Time GenNext survey has provided comprehensive insight into which brands are a hit with SA’s youth.
Image: Supplied/Sunday Times GenNext

Now in its 18th year, the annual Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA's youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.

In a country where nearly a third of the population is under 18, understanding the consumer aspirations of this increasingly active demographic is important for anyone looking to position a brand or service to this group who, in a few years, will become income earners and spenders.

The results of this survey also determine the winners of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards. This highly anticipated event will announce and celebrate SA’s coolest brands across various consumer, celebrity and product sectors.

This year's awards ceremony will be a hybrid affair starting at 6.30pm on September 15; watch a livestream of the event below.

The 2022 Sunday Times GenNext Awards is taking place on September 15. It starts at 6.30pm.

Sunday Times GenNext is presented in partnership with Yellowwood, Africa's leading marketing strategy consultancy. It would not be possible without these valued sponsors: Gautrain, BrandSA, Proudly South African, Mercedes-Benz, Standard Bank, Pin Pop, Doritos, Telkom, McDonald’s and Cliff Central.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Fine employers for hiring foreign security guards, farm workers: Nxesi Business
  2. Buy now, pay later schemes gaining momentum with young buyers Business
  3. OPINION | New duties on tyres put dangerous pressure on motorists Opinion
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. NEWSMAKER | State policy stalling SA EV plans Business

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry