Old Mutual launches one-stop shop to take small SA businesses to the next level

To address the needs of growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Old Mutual has launched a new business unit to service the SME sector, with the focus on companies that generate annual revenues of between R1m and R100m with fewer than 250 employees.

Entrepreneur and director of Old Mutual SME, Nobesuthu Ndlovu, says this new offering is a one-stop shop for owners who want to take their business to the next level.

Business owners will have access to fast, easier funding opportunities be able to access different markets and save time on administrative processes.

“We recognise the interdependence between ourselves and our clients. The direct challenges facing SMEs are the indirect challenges to Old Mutual. The impact of the socioeconomic climate globally has not spared SMEs and is a shared business risk. This thinking is consistent with our overarching business strategy of sustaining and growing SA prosperity,” she says.

Ndlovu, who understands the challenges and opportunities facing SMEs first-hand, says the newly established business unit seeks to strengthen the company's promise of being SA entrepreneurs’ most trusted partner in uncertain times.

Faster, easier funding

Research conducted by Old Mutual SME, among small and medium business owners, identified three challenging areas. These were: the inability to access finance for operations and growth; difficulties accessing new markets and building the sales pipeline; and inefficiencies in the business.

“The team immediately recognised the conventional SME financing model was inappropriate for this market. Even though the business had the potential to be successful, limited access to low- and medium-cost funding continued to constrain growth,” says Ndlovu.

To address this funding gap, Old Mutual purchased a minority stake in Preference Capital — a leading provider of SME finance solutions — to strengthen its innovative funding platform, SMEgo.