Newsmaker
‘Government is blocking a quick fix for the power crisis’
Business group plans court challenge over right to access private production
25 September 2022 - 00:01 By Chris Barron
Piet le Roux, CEO of business chamber Sakeliga, says politics, ideology, vested interests and executive incapacity are blocking relatively quick and easy solutions to the existential crisis facing small businesses because of sustained stage 4 to 6 blackouts...
Newsmaker
‘Government is blocking a quick fix for the power crisis’
Business group plans court challenge over right to access private production
Piet le Roux, CEO of business chamber Sakeliga, says politics, ideology, vested interests and executive incapacity are blocking relatively quick and easy solutions to the existential crisis facing small businesses because of sustained stage 4 to 6 blackouts...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos