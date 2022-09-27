BNPL to biometrics: SA eager to continue to embrace new digital payment methods

The adoption of a broad range of digital payment methods is accelerating in SA, according to Mastercard’s New Payment Index 2022*.

In addition to being aware of solutions such as cryptocurrency, digital cards, biometric payments, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and open banking, consumers in SA are increasingly and actively using these solutions for various financial transactions in their everyday lives.

The index found that 95% of people in SA have used at least at one emerging digital payment method in the last year. While in-person purchases remain common, consumers are making purchases in increasingly diverse ways, such as with loyalty points or store credit cards, and via a range of digital purchasing activities.

In the past six months, 67% of consumers have made a purchase from an online marketplace, 66% have bought something from a mobile app and 49% have bought a service via an online subscription.

Usage of digital payments increasing

While traditional payment methods like cash and swiping or inserting a credit card still have traction, the use of emerging digital payments is gaining momentum. Three quarters of users increased their use of at least one emerging digital payment method in the last year.

An overwhelming 97% indicated that they are likely to use a digital payment method in the next 12 months, with account-to-account payments (86%), digital money transfer apps (81%), instant payment services (80%), and digital credit or debit cards (78%) topping the list.