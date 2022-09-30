Truss meeting with watchdog ends with no sign of tax U-turn
UK prime minister holds unprecedented talks with fiscal watchdog
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Ellen Milligan and Philip Aldrick
British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government signalled it is sticking with its plan for tax cuts after a meeting with the UK’s fiscal watchdog, dashing market expectations that a policy U-turn might be imminent...
Truss meeting with watchdog ends with no sign of tax U-turn
UK prime minister holds unprecedented talks with fiscal watchdog
British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government signalled it is sticking with its plan for tax cuts after a meeting with the UK’s fiscal watchdog, dashing market expectations that a policy U-turn might be imminent...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos