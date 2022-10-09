Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to drop to 3.3% this year, says World Bank
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is set to grow 3.3% this year, down from 4.1% in 2021, the World Bank said this week, due to slowing global growth, drought, increased risk of debt distress and rising inflation made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine...
Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to drop to 3.3% this year, says World Bank
Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy is set to grow 3.3% this year, down from 4.1% in 2021, the World Bank said this week, due to slowing global growth, drought, increased risk of debt distress and rising inflation made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos