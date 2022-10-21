Finance leaders to deliver future-fit insights at 2022 Saipa Accounting iNdaba
Themed ‘Technomics for Sustainability’, the fourth annual conference will help professionals embrace and leverage technology, enabling more insight-driven strategic work
The fourth annual SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) Accounting iNdaba, taking place on November 2-3 2022, has a strong line-up of expert speakers.
These finance industry leaders will offer delegates insights into a variety of subjects relevant to the fast-changing accountancy landscape, especially as it relates to technology and taxation.
As the accounting profession becomes more digitised and powered by artificial intelligence, professionals need to stay on top of local and global developments, from a capability and regulatory perspective.
Confirmed speakers attendees can look forward to include:
- Alan Johnson, president of the International Federation of Accountants
- Shahied Daniels, Saipa CEO
- Prof Alnoor Bhimani, professor of management accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science
- Advocate Andy Mothibi, head of the Special Investigating Unit
- Prof Thabo Legwaila, Office of the Tax Ombud
- Ian Ferreira-Massyn, consumer and industrial markets audit division at KPMG, Dublin
- Mark Kingon, head of stakeholder relations integrity and anti-corruption at the SA Revenue Service
- Alta Prinsloo, CEO of Pan African Federation of Accountants
- Claudelle von Eck, founder of Brave Inflexions (former CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors)
- Ross Saunders, specialist in data protection and information security
- Kantha Naicker, chair of the Saipa board
The event’s main objective is to bring together accountancy and finance professionals (not only Saipa members) from across corporate SA, public sector, academia, and business advisory to discuss and critically analyse sustainability issues in a technologically charged environment.
This conference aims to provide current, real-world insights and tools for professionals to develop innovative and creative solutions for their customers’ most perplexing problemsSaipa CEO Shahied Daniels
Themed “Technomics for Sustainability”, the iNdaba will help accountancy professionals embrace and leverage technology, rather than feel threatened by it, enabling more insight-driven strategic work.
In a jam-packed programme running over two days, knowledgeable speakers will guide audiences through various topics in a series of presentations and panel discussions that will cover categories such as technology in accounting, business advisory, ethics, governance, cybersecurity and blockchain.
“More than just a networking event, this conference aims to provide real-world insights and tools for professionals to develop innovative and creative solutions for their customers’ most perplexing problems in a post-pandemic new world economy,” says Saipa CEO Shahied Daniels.
“With the emergence of powerful new technology, facilitating a plethora of transactions and processes that make people’s lives easier, comes a host of regulatory and security issues we have never faced before.”
In presenting their insights, expert speakers from the public and private sectors will offer strategies for engaging with technology to identify risk, systemic issues, compliance matters, unlocking opportunities and advising clients through value-added analysis and interpretation of big data.
The event will be co-hosted by Saipa executive Faith Ngwenya and accountant, Khaya Sithole. Being Saipa’s first hybrid iNdaba, delegates can attend virtually or in-person at the Hilton Sandton Hotel from November 2-3 2022.
Many Saipa members are entrepreneurs who service the SME sector, gaining accreditation through the six professional designations trademarked by Saipa, a globally recognised accountancy body.
“Not only are we looking at the impact of technologies and the control measures required today, but into the long-term as well. We encourage accountancy professionals, SME owners and members of academia and students to be part of this extraordinary event as we work towards understanding the intricacies of developments redefining our industry and grasping the guiding principles that shape their continuous evolution,” says Daniels.
Click here to register for the 2022 Saipa Accounting iNdaba.
This article was paid for by Saipa.