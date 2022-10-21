Finance leaders to deliver future-fit insights at 2022 Saipa Accounting iNdaba

The fourth annual SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) Accounting iNdaba, taking place on November 2-3 2022, has a strong line-up of expert speakers.

These finance industry leaders will offer delegates insights into a variety of subjects relevant to the fast-changing accountancy landscape, especially as it relates to technology and taxation.

As the accounting profession becomes more digitised and powered by artificial intelligence, professionals need to stay on top of local and global developments, from a capability and regulatory perspective.

Confirmed speakers attendees can look forward to include:

Alan Johnson, president of the International Federation of Accountants

Shahied Daniels, Saipa CEO

Prof Alnoor Bhimani, professor of management accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science

Advocate Andy Mothibi, head of the Special Investigating Unit

Prof Thabo Legwaila, Office of the Tax Ombud

Ian Ferreira-Massyn, consumer and industrial markets audit division at KPMG, Dublin

Mark Kingon, head of stakeholder relations integrity and anti-corruption at the SA Revenue Service

Alta Prinsloo, CEO of Pan African Federation of Accountants

Claudelle von Eck, founder of Brave Inflexions (former CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors)

Ross Saunders, specialist in data protection and information security

Kantha Naicker, chair of the Saipa board

The event’s main objective is to bring together accountancy and finance professionals (not only Saipa members) from across corporate SA, public sector, academia, and business advisory to discuss and critically analyse sustainability issues in a technologically charged environment.