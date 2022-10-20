UK bond traders have a warning for Conservatives choosing new PM
Unorthodox policies are not welcome, they say
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Alice Gledhill and Constantine Courcoulas
Traders in UK government bonds helped topple Liz Truss. Now they’re setting their sights on their next goal: ensuring her successor will stick to the fiscal discipline required to shore up the country’s fragile finances...
Traders in UK government bonds helped topple Liz Truss. Now they're setting their sights on their next goal: ensuring her successor will stick to the fiscal discipline required to shore up the country's fragile finances...
