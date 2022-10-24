Expand your portfolio with Discovery Bank’s new share trading platform

Discovery Bank clients can now invest in their favourite local and global brands and other asset classes seamlessly, thanks to the bank’s new partnership with EasyEquities.

Clients can open a new EasyEquities account, or link an existing one, through the Discovery Bank app.

“The platform is transparent, easy-to-use and makes equity trading cost-effective and intuitive for all kinds of investors, from first-timers to seasoned traders. In collaboration with EasyEquities, Discovery Bank has made the journey to investing in equities simple and frictionless. This is all part of the bank’s focus on promoting a positive long-term savings and investment culture across the client base,” says Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank CEO.

Discovery Bank clients can now buy, hold and sell shares on local and international stock exchanges and access a wide range of exchange traded funds notes, as well as cryptocurrency.

The integration between Discovery Bank and EasyEquities is seamless and allows clients to transfer funds between their Discovery Bank accounts and their EasyEquities rand-based account in real time, at no cost and with no lock-up periods.

“We are proud to partner with an innovative business such as Discovery Bank. To see the EasyEquities brand alongside the bank and to work with their incredible team is a privilege. We look forward to delivering an exceptional easy experience to its clients,” says Charles Savage, CEO of Purple Group, which owns EasyEquities.

Discovery Bank’s shared-value banking model is designed to help clients manage their money well, and EasyEquities shares the bank’s conviction that saving and investing is vital to South Africans building wealth, empowering themselves and their communities, and to strengthening the economy.

The shared-value banking model is enabled through Vitality Money, an artificial intelligence-powered programme on the Discovery Bank app, which gives clients an understanding of behaviours that influence their financial wellbeing and how to manage their money.

The better clients do, the higher their Vitality Money status and the greater the value they receive. The EasyEquities investment portfolios integrate into Discovery Bank’s Vitality Money programme, automatically counting towards the client’s Vitality Money status.

“The introduction of share trading with EasyEquities is consistent with our focus on helping our clients manage their money well over the long-term — and they get rewarded immediately through the Vitality Money programme for doing so,” says Kallner.

Discovery Bank has spent time designing the most seamless client experience possible, with several distinctive features, which include:

Simple onboarding, so sign up happens in minutes : Clients can open an EasyEquities account in just a few steps, without submitting any documents. The client's data is already pre-populated, so it takes a few minutes from start to finish.

No waiting periods when depositing and withdrawing funds : Clients can transfer funds from any of their Discovery Bank transactions, credit card or demand savings accounts to their EasyEquities account in real time. The same applies for withdrawals.

Viewing and managing EasyEquities portfolios with ease: Clients can view their portfolio with all their other Discovery products on the banking app. They can also buy and sell local and international shares in just a few taps.

Cost-efficient trading: Clients benefit from no transfer fees between their Discovery Bank account and their EasyEquities account, no minimum investment amounts, and no monthly trading account fees.

Discovery Bank operates a full-service branchless bank through its banking app that caters for the full spectrum of the retail market. Its sophisticated payments technology, advanced security features, and shared-value rewards capabilities provide it with a strong foundation to deliver value for clients, and continue to disrupt the market.

This article was paid for by Discovery Bank.