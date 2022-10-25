Cowrie cryptocurrency has built-in features to reduce price volatility
Unlike any other cryptocurrency in the world, Cowrie offers a money-back guarantee for South Africans who invest in the initial and annual coin issuances
Cowrie, the home-grown cryptocurrency innovation, is set to disrupt the industry with a revolutionary new offer that features low price volatility mechanisms and a money-back guarantee — giving South Africans an advantage and raising billions of rand for uplifting local communities.
South Africans have introduced many inventions and innovations to the globe, and the richest man in the world, with a net value of $284bn, is one of the country’s best-known pioneers. Responsible for innovations such as PayPal and SpaceX, Elon Musk was also the biggest investor in cryptocurrency when he purchased $1.5bn in bitcoin in 2021.
This big investment took the prices of cryptocurrencies, including ethereum and Dogecoin, to remarkable highs, but inevitably left some investors disappointed when the market corrected and gave cryptocurrencies a reputation for price volatility.
Fortunately, another group of SA innovators recently launched a cryptocurrency that offers built-in features to help eliminate this volatility and give buyers of the initial coin offering a money-back guarantee and a 15% reward of their coins.
Launched by Virtual Nation Builders, a company dedicated to the upliftment of South Africans, Cowrie eliminates many of the flaws of previously issued cryptocurrencies.
Cowrie has built-in features that reduce price volatility, smooth price fluctuations, and maintain demand.
The first of these features is the slow coin release. Only 183-million coins are initially available to South Africans and the subsequent releases are spread over the next 26 years, in limited quantities of 46,664,000 coins each year on Nelson Mandela Day (July 18). These coins will attract the money-back guarantee. This slow-release mechanism dampens volatility and stimulates demand.
Cowrie shells
Once used as currency in Africa, these porcelain-like shells still carry an association with money and wealth
What also reduces volatility is the exclusion of so-called “whales” from the initial and subsequent coin issuings. Whales are investors who make huge investments in crypto launches, causing volatility when they suddenly exit at a profit. This is known as a pumping-and-dumping strategy. Cowrie’s R1m limit per buyer eliminates the possibility of pump-and-dump strategies and contributes to price stability.
Other features that will limit supply and drive prices upward are the Cowrie money-back guarantee and the rewards earned for holding the coins over the long term.
Money-back guarantee
Unlike any other cryptocurrency in the world, Cowrie offers an innovative money-back guarantee for South Africans who invest in the initial and annual coin issuances. The money SA investors spend to buy Cowrie is held in trust in a major local bank, administered by one of the country’s leading law firms, until the Cowrie is traded or sold. This means investors cannot lose their money. As the price goes up, they can either hold and retain their money-back guarantee, while also earning rewards, or trade and profit. If the price goes down, they can claim their cash-back guarantee. It’s a no-lose bet.
Backed by leading tech and legal experts
Cowrie was created by Virtual Nation Builders (VNB), a Web3 technology company that is 30% owned by Schindlers Si Attorneys, a leading blockchain law firm.
The convergence of blockchain technology and law allows Cowrie to harness the fourth industrial revolution and Web3 to facilitate real socioeconomic development.
VNB recently made headlines with the record sale of the world’s first heritage non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela’s warrant for arrest. The NFT raised R1.9m in an auction to help fund the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site.
VNB also recently acquired crypto and blockchain company FHM (Pty) Ltd, creator of Africa’s first cryptocurrency, Safcoin.
Backed by leading technology, blockchain and legal expertise, you can rest easy knowing that Cowrie is one of the best high-return, low-risk cryptocurrency opportunities available today.
Giving South Africans an advantage
The initial profits from Cowrie will stay in the country at an initial coin offering price of R0.60.
Investors who hold their Cowrie for the long term can also accumulate rewards up to the rate of 15% a year — higher than the highest commercially available cash interest rate.
These features contribute to price stability and growth, as investors — incentivised to hold their coins to protect their guarantee and harvest their rewards — limit the supply on the market and support the price.
The currency will be locally tradable and listed on one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, creating global demand and enabling South Africans to sell their Cowrie internationally.
A significant social investment component
A significant proportion of 30% of the issued Cowrie is allocated to a community trust, with the mandate of uplifting SA’s disadvantaged communities across all the provinces.
As the price of Cowrie rises, the money generated for upliftment will amount to billions of rand, and the investors decide which province their investment will make a real difference.
Cowrie is another South African innovation that is set to usher in an exciting new era in cryptocurrency.
Be part of this SA success story and buy yours here.
This article was paid for by Cowrie.
This article is for information purposes only. Readers are advised to do their research and speak to their financial adviser before investing in any product.