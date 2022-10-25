Cowrie cryptocurrency has built-in features to reduce price volatility

Cowrie, the home-grown cryptocurrency innovation, is set to disrupt the industry with a revolutionary new offer that features low price volatility mechanisms and a money-back guarantee — giving South Africans an advantage and raising billions of rand for uplifting local communities.

South Africans have introduced many inventions and innovations to the globe, and the richest man in the world, with a net value of $284bn, is one of the country’s best-known pioneers. Responsible for innovations such as PayPal and SpaceX, Elon Musk was also the biggest investor in cryptocurrency when he purchased $1.5bn in bitcoin in 2021.

This big investment took the prices of cryptocurrencies, including ethereum and Dogecoin, to remarkable highs, but inevitably left some investors disappointed when the market corrected and gave cryptocurrencies a reputation for price volatility.

Fortunately, another group of SA innovators recently launched a cryptocurrency that offers built-in features to help eliminate this volatility and give buyers of the initial coin offering a money-back guarantee and a 15% reward of their coins.

Launched by Virtual Nation Builders, a company dedicated to the upliftment of South Africans, Cowrie eliminates many of the flaws of previously issued cryptocurrencies.

Built-in features reduce price volatility

Cowrie has built-in features that reduce price volatility, smooth price fluctuations, and maintain demand.

The first of these features is the slow coin release. Only 183-million coins are initially available to South Africans and the subsequent releases are spread over the next 26 years, in limited quantities of 46,664,000 coins each year on Nelson Mandela Day (July 18). These coins will attract the money-back guarantee. This slow-release mechanism dampens volatility and stimulates demand.