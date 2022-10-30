‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk begins Twitter tenure with firings
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Elon Musk has taken ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency, firing top executives immediately but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform...
Elon Musk has taken ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency, firing top executives immediately but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform...
