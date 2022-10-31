JSE Investment Challenge winners outperform all-share index by big margins
The 2022 competition attracted 24,000 participants, and for the first time in 50 years, all three winning teams traded single-stock futures
The 2022 JSE Investment Challenge was a resounding success as the top traders showed better returns than the all-share index in their portfolios, an incredible achievement given the prevailing trading environment.
The competition, which aims to teach learners and students about the world of investing, brought together individuals who share a common goal: to learn, practice and acquire skills that will help them build an investment portfolio comprising financial instruments listed on the JSE.
In 2022, the challenge attracted 24,000 participants, which represents a 10.6% increase on 2021's figure and is a demonstration that SA’s young people are interested and eager to become financially literate.
This tremendous growth in participation has provided motivation for the JSE to expand the Investment Challenge footprint to more SA schools and institutions of higher learning.
Ralph Speirs, the CSI officer at the JSE, says he is impressed with the effort, dedication and enthusiasm learners and students demonstrated in developing competitive strategies to get ahead in the competition this year.
“The JSE Investment Challenge aims to stimulate students and learners’ interest in financial literacy so they can continue to self-educate throughout their lives,” says Speirs.
Winners of the JSE 2022 Investment Challenge
Team Imhotep-ACCP, from ACUDEO College Crystal Park, in Gauteng, took the top spot in the income category. Team members are Thabang Phahle, Amukelani Mathosi, Thabitha Lesenyeho and Siyamthanda Sibeko.
The school has participated in the JSE Investment Challenge since 2019 and this year eight of its teams won prizes in both the income and equity portfolios.
“Part of our strategy was taking advantage of when the share price dropped and making 56% profit from that,” says Siyamthanda. “Our risk management plan was our money. We bought as many companies as possible that would give us dividends; and that’s how we took first place.”
The CHS WallStreet team, from Claremont High School, in the Western Cape, walked away with the top prize in the high schools’ speculator category with a portfolio growth of 4.01%.
Team members are Gerard Umegbolu, Lathitha Caza, Litha Thembela and Muhammad Ridhaa-Adams.
“The JSE Investment Challenge was challenging but through team effort and hard work we managed to pull it off,” says Lathitha.
Teammate Litha says: “We would encourage young people to challenge themselves, follow their ambition and join the challenge, you will never know until you try.”
Top-performing portfolios
The top-performing teams in the university competition attained a growth of 21.73%, while the all-share index had a negative performance of 11.8% during the competition. This means the winners managed to show outstanding returns in an underperforming market.
Their ability to comprehend and trade derivative products, which are relatively complex financial instruments, helped the winning teams to show good returns on their investments.
“The awards ceremony was really fun, particularly the MC, Mpho Popps. We agree with one of the speakers who said that it’s our responsibility to share education and knowledge,” says Roberto Coelho, winner of the speculator portfolio from Wits University. “Whether you’re at the top or the bottom, you still gain so much just from taking part in the challenge.”
For the first time in the nearly 50-year history of the JSE Investment Challenge, all three winning teams traded single-stock futures and it turned out to be the right investment strategy.
In the schools’ competition, the top team recorded 8.4% return in the equity portfolio and 4% in the speculator portfolio. These teams’ choice of shares helped them outperform the all-share index, indicating they have acquired a good understanding of market-moving economic and business dynamics.
2022 WINNERS
The winners for the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge competition are:
Income category: Imhotep-ACCP from ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Gauteng
Equity portfolio: Maulana Karenga-ACCP, ACUDEO College Crystal Park, Gauteng
Speculator portfolio for schools: CHS WallStreet, Claremont High School, Western Cape.
Speculator portfolio for universities: Dancing in the Dark, Wits University, Gauteng.
Registration for next year’s challenge is already open and teams can sign up here: www.schools.jse.co.za and on www.university.jse.co.za. Trading begins in March 2023 and ends in September 2023.
To stay updated, students and learners can follow the competition’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
This article was paid for by the JSE.