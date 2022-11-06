Kganyago stands firm on Bank’s mandate
SARB governor rejects calls to include job creation and growth in policies
06 November 2022 - 00:03
Less than two months before ANC delegates meet to elect new leaders, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has rejected calls — including from a section of the ANC — for the bank to expand its mandate to include job creation and growth...
Kganyago stands firm on Bank’s mandate
SARB governor rejects calls to include job creation and growth in policies
Less than two months before ANC delegates meet to elect new leaders, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has rejected calls — including from a section of the ANC — for the bank to expand its mandate to include job creation and growth...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos