Solution in sight for always-on connectivity
If your business has connectivity issues during load-shedding, there is help on the way
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Businesses and households that experience fibre connectivity interruptions during load-shedding are in for a reprieve. ..
Solution in sight for always-on connectivity
If your business has connectivity issues during load-shedding, there is help on the way
Businesses and households that experience fibre connectivity interruptions during load-shedding are in for a reprieve. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos