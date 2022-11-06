We’ll keep domestic focus, says state pension fund
06 November 2022 - 00:00
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which manages R2.29-trillion in pensions and other benefits on behalf of public servants, has defended its asset allocation strategy which predominantly exposes it to the domestic market...
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), which manages R2.29-trillion in pensions and other benefits on behalf of public servants, has defended its asset allocation strategy which predominantly exposes it to the domestic market...
