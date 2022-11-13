Newsmaker
South African car exporters losing the EV race
Naamsa chief says state failure to spell out incentives could deal mortal blow to manufacturers as ban on fossil-fuel vehicles looms in Europe
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Neale Hill, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, says hostile local conditions and a lack of government policy on electric vehicles (EVs) are making it “extremely difficult” to sell the country as an investment destination...
Neale Hill, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, says hostile local conditions and a lack of government policy on electric vehicles (EVs) are making it “extremely difficult” to sell the country as an investment destination...
