SAA: why Gidon Novick had to go

Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control

20 November 2022 - 00:05 By THABISO MOCHIKO and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Global Aviation Operations and its partner Syranix, the minority shareholders in the Takatso Consortium that is acquiring a 51% stake in SAA, are said to have placed a R1bn price on their start-up airline Lift for it to merge with the restructured national carrier, and also sought management control of the future merged airline...

