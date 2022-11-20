SAA: why Gidon Novick had to go
Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
20 November 2022 - 00:05 By THABISO MOCHIKO and CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Global Aviation Operations and its partner Syranix, the minority shareholders in the Takatso Consortium that is acquiring a 51% stake in SAA, are said to have placed a R1bn price on their start-up airline Lift for it to merge with the restructured national carrier, and also sought management control of the future merged airline...
