UK to implement road tax on electric cars from 2025
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Siddharth Philip
The UK is set to introduce road taxes on electric cars from 2025, chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said, ending an exemption intended to spur adoption of zero-emissions vehicles...
UK to implement road tax on electric cars from 2025
The UK is set to introduce road taxes on electric cars from 2025, chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said, ending an exemption intended to spur adoption of zero-emissions vehicles...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos